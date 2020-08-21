RCB Chairman Admits More Pressure On Team Due To No IPL Win, Hails Virat Kohli's Loyalty

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. The 13th edition of the tournament was originally slated to start on March 29 but the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the IPL 2020 soon approaching, the franchises are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for the tournament.

IPL 2020: RCB chairman reckons not winning IPL title does add pressure on owners

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one such team whose preparations for the IPL 2020 are at full throttle as they look to secure their first IPL title. RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite achieved top glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

Now, the chairman of the RCB, Sanjeev Churiwala has made a huge statement about the franchise not being able to win the IPL. Churiwala admitted that going 12 seasons without an IPL title does add pressure on the owners. However, he added that Virat Kohli, who has led Royal Challengers for the past 7 seasons, will continue to be its captain and the franchise was "proud" to be associated with the RCB captain.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Churiwala agreed that a good performance is something that motivates players and owners alike and drives all of them and vice-a-versa. He candidly admitted that the fact that RCB have been three times in the finals but never lifted the trophy, undoubtedly adds pressure. However, Churiwala reckoned that there is also lots to learn from failure.

RCB have always had a formidable batting line-up. However, it's their bowling that hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning T20 bowler within their ranks.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB are always considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers will be key in determining how far RCB go in the tournament. The IPL schedule haven't been announced yet. However, the tentative IPL dates are from September 19 to November 11.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM