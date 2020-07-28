Virat Kohli Set To Match AB De Villiers' Run Of Being World's No.1 ODI Batsman For 4 Years

Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his batting prowess, especially in ODIs. The RCB captain is one of the best batsmen when it comes to chasing targets and is revered for his consistency. Virat Kohli averages almost 60 in ODIs, which is proof of his skill in the ODI format. The batsman has broken several ODI records over the years. However, the RCB captain is now closing in on a unique feat that was previously achieved by his close friend and RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

The batsmen that topped @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Rankings charts in the last 10 years!



Which one's your favourite? pic.twitter.com/I5fgFngMgF — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2019

Virat Kohli close to equalling AB de Villiers’ ICC rankings record

AB de Villiers is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket. Known for his shot selection and the fact that the South African can hit all over the field, the batsman has single-handedly led his various teams to victory over the years. AB de Villiers also dominated the ICC rankings for the best ODI batsman in his prime. The South African topped the best ODI batsman charts for four consecutive years from 2013-2016. The RCB batsman scored more than 3,500 runs when he was top of the ICC rankings.

However, Virat Kohli is set to equal the AB de Villiers’ run as the best ODI batsman. The RCB captain reached the summit of the ICC ODI rankings in 2017 after India won their home series against New Zealand 2-1. During that year, Virat Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of clocking the highest ranking points by an Indian batsman in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli registered 889 points that year, surpassing Tendulkar’s previous high of 887 which the batsman achieved in 1998.

Since the RCB captain has topped the ICC rankings, there has been no looking back for Virat Kohli. The Indian captain has been at the top of the charts since 2017 and has amassed more than 4,000 runs in the process. With Virat Kohli set to end 2020 at the top of the rankings as well, the Delhi batsman will equal AB de Villers’ run at the top of the ICC rankings.

Should Kohli extend the run till December 2021, he could equal the all-time record set by Brian Lara, who surprisingly topped the ODI batting charts in world cricket from 1993-1997.

Both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers play together for RCB in the IPL and share a strong camaraderie. The RCB captain has spoken about his relationship AB de Villiers in the past, revealing how the two understand the situation and each other’s games well. He also shared that he believed the South African is one of the best players in the world. RCB fans will get a chance to see the dynamic duo back in action, with IPL 2020 scheduled to take place later this year. Fans will also be hoping the pair will be able to lead the side to a first title victory in IPL 2020.

Image Courtesy: instagram/virat.kohli