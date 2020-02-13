RCB Drops Haunting 'be Right Back' Tweet After Going Off Radar In A Flash: Huge Revamp?

IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have gone absconding from all social media platforms, dropped in a haunting cryptic tweet amid speculations of a huge rebrand of the team before the upcoming edition. Reports have suggested that the franchise is set to change its name from Royal Challengers Banglore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The speculation comes as the franchise has already removed 'Bangalore' from their Twitter handle name, keeping it as just 'Royal Challengers.' RCB took to Twitter to ask their fans to remain patient and reassured them of their return to social media soon. Using a trending meme template, RCB asked it's followers to keep calm and keep waiting.

RCB's haunting cryptic message

Sit tight. Be right back. pic.twitter.com/kG5ul3wPkF — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

Where is RCB?

According to sources, Royal Challengers Bangalore are renovating their overall jersey, logo and motto. Sources state that the new avatar of the team will be unveiled on February 16. Reportedly, the iconic name of the franchise is also going to be modified. According to some reports, RCB's name to be changed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the original Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB's main players like AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal were left baffled with RCB's move. On Wednesday, they had taken to Twitter to seek answers for RCB's decision to delete everything from its social media handles. Now, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has also taken to Twitter, saying he was utterly surprised with the turn of events on social media. In a cheeky manner, Virat Kohli also said that the franchise should have informed him before deleting the posts

The rebranding of a team, at least in the IPL, has worked as a way to rejuvenate the team and breath some new life into it. Till now, every team that has rebranded has ended up creating a better season record in one way or another. Last year, Delhi Capitals rebranded themselves and subsequently made it to the playoffs. Virat Kohli's men may need that boost too as the team has performed miserably despite having prolific names in the squad. Since their runners-up performance in 2016, RCB has languished at the bottom of the table and has usually been the first team to be out of the playoffs race.

