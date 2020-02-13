MS Dhoni Impressed By Fan Singing Bollywood Classic For Him In Mumbai; Watch Video

India cricketer MS Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Post the mega event, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical. His absence from the field has given birth to concerns among his fans regarding his future with the Indian team. MS Dhoni was also recently snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their list of centrally contracted players.

However, MS Dhoni as always remains cool and all these rumours and speculations don't seem to bother him. Recently, he was seen vacationing in the Maldives where he was spotted driving a speedboat and playing volleyball. The two-time World Cup-winning captain is surely making the most of his time away from cricket.

On Wednesday, a fan account of MS Dhoni posted a heart-warming video of a fan singing a famous Bollywood song for his favourite cricketer MS Dhoni. In the video, he can be seen singing the iconic song Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai from the 1970 hit movie Kati Patang while MS Dhoni is standing beside him. The song was originally sung by the great Kishore Kumar, who is one of MS Dhoni's favourite singers of all-time.

MS Dhoni's fan dedicates him a song

A lucky fan’s dream comes true as he dedicates a special song for @msdhoni in Mumbai.



Moments like these are what we long for...❤️😇#FanMoment #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Gu9U2fgId1 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 12, 2020

MS Dhoni stood patiently as the fan sang. As soon as the fan was done, the former India captain walked forward and shook hands with the fan which surely would have made his day. MS Dhoni is soon expected to don the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: MSDFANSOFFICIALTWITTER