RCB IPL Schedule: Full Timetable As Virat Kohli And Co. Set To Play 5 Matches In Kolkata

According to the RCB IPL schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side will take on the Mumbai Indians in their opening IPL 2021 match on April 9 in Chennai.

Aakash Saini
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the entire itinerary of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore side, under the guidance of captain Virat Kohli, will square off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament on April 9. The IPL 2021 season will be played across six venues with matches set to be played in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

RCB match schedule: Virat Kohli and co. to take on Mumbai Indians in Chennai

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the RCB IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

RCB IPL schedule

Here is a look at the entire RCB match schedule for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Date Match Venue Time
April 9 MI vs RCB Chennai

7:30 PM (IST)
April 14 SRH vs RCB

Chennai

7:30 PM (IST)
April 18 RCB vs KKR

Chennai

3:30 PM (IST)
April 22 RCB vs RR Mumbai

7:30 PM (IST)
April 25 CSK vs RCB Mumbai

3:30 PM (IST)
April 27 DC vs RCB Ahmedabad

7:30 PM (IST)
April 30 PBKS vs RCB

Ahmedabad

7:30 PM (IST)
May 3

KKR vs RCB

Ahmedabad

7:30 PM (IST)
May 6 RCB vs PBKS

Ahmedabad

7:30 PM (IST)
May 9 RCB vs SRH

Kolkata

3:30 PM (IST)
May 14 RCB vs DC

Kolkata

7:30 PM (IST)
May 16 RR vs RCB

Kolkata

3:30 PM (IST)
May 20 RCB vs MI Kolkata

7:30 PM (IST)
May 23 RCB vs CSK Kolkata

7:30 PM (IST)

RCB team for IPL 2021

Here is a look at the entire RCB team for the IPL 2021 season, as per the retentions and new purchases made at the auction.

RCB players retained

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel.

RCB players purchased at IPL 2021 auction

Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

RCB 2021 schedule

