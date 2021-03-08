RCB IPL Schedule: Full Timetable As Virat Kohli And Co. Set To Play 5 Matches In Kolkata

Quick links:
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the entire itinerary of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore side, under the guidance of captain Virat Kohli, will square off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament on April 9. The IPL 2021 season will be played across six venues with matches set to be played in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Wins Over Graeme Smith, Ex-RSA Captain Lashes Out At Australia's Attitude
The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the RCB IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata respectively.
Here is a look at the entire RCB match schedule for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|April 9
|MI vs RCB
|Chennai
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 14
|SRH vs RCB
|
Chennai
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 18
|RCB vs KKR
|
Chennai
|
3:30 PM (IST)
|April 22
|RCB vs RR
|Mumbai
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 25
|CSK vs RCB
|Mumbai
|
3:30 PM (IST)
|April 27
|DC vs RCB
|Ahmedabad
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|April 30
|PBKS vs RCB
|
Ahmedabad
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 3
|
KKR vs RCB
|
Ahmedabad
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 6
|RCB vs PBKS
|
Ahmedabad
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 9
|RCB vs SRH
|
Kolkata
|
3:30 PM (IST)
|May 14
|RCB vs DC
|
Kolkata
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 16
|RR vs RCB
|
Kolkata
|
3:30 PM (IST)
|May 20
|RCB vs MI
|Kolkata
|
7:30 PM (IST)
|May 23
|RCB vs CSK
|Kolkata
|
7:30 PM (IST)
Also Read | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Hails India's 'monumental Effort' After Sealing WTC Final Berth
Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel.
Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.
Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India's Team Spirit After Historic Test Series Win Against England
The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! 🤩— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021
Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?🤔#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc
Also Read | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Hails India's 'monumental Effort' After Sealing WTC Final Berth
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.