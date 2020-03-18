RCB Star Shivam Dube Gets Irked When Asked About 34-run Over In T20I Against New Zealand

As the COVID-19 outbreak has global cricket on hold, Shivam Dube may have to wait before he gets to don the RCB jersey again. The promising all-rounder could be vital to RCB's plans for IPL 2020 if the 13th edition of the IPL goes ahead next month. In 2019, Dube's brilliant run in domestic cricket saw him break into the Indian squad as Hardik Pandya nursed injuries.

Shivam Dube 34 run over: All-rounder reflects on forgettable over

Talking to a leading Indian news portal, Dube was asked about his over in the final NZ vs IND T20I earlier this year. An experienced Ross Taylor smashed Dube for 34 runs in Dube's over but India ended up winning the game. Talking about the forgettable performance, Dube maintained that he would not like to delve into the negatives and he was not too affected by the over as India still managed to win the game. The youngster also revealed accounts of his teammates asking him to not pay attention towards the memory of that over.

Shivam Dube believes in co-existing with Hardik Pandya

When asked about his position in Team India, Dube explained that he was not in the team to replace an injured Pandya, but to win matches for the Indian cricket team. Acknowledging Pandya's seniority and effectiveness, Dube contemplated playing alongside Pandya as the second all-rounder of the team. Dube added how playing two all-rounders could give Virat Kohli more options.

Shivam Dube was due to join the RCB training camp for IPL 2020 this month but that was before the BCCI had the IPL postponed. Indian cricket's apex body is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in the country before deciding on IPL 2020's future. The IPL, if held, will be held on or after April 15.

