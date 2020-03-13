IPL 2020: RCB And Australia Given Boost As Kane Richardson Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Australian pacer Kane Richardson has tested negative for Coronavirus after he was quarantined in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The cricketer is currently engaged in an ODI series against the visiting New Zealand team. However, the 29-year old South Australian was withdrawn from the squad after he complained about having a sore throat the night before the first ODI.

JUST IN: Kane Richardson's test for COVID-19 has come back negative and he is on his way to the ground.#AUSvNZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

RCB pacer Kane Richardson tested negative for Coronavirus before IPL 2020

After testing negative for Coronavirus, the cricketer was seen re-joining the Australian side during the AUS vs NZ first ODI. The pacer will now be available for selection for both of the remaining matches of the ongoing Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI series. Kane Richardson will also be available to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season.

AUS vs NZ: Australia pip New Zealand to take 1-0 lead

Meanwhile, a Kane Richardson-less Australian bowling unit skittled New Zealand for 187 at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 13. In doing so, Australia successfully defended their total of 258 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played at the same venue on March 15. The ongoing AUS vs NZ series is being played in empty stadiums due to the worldwide panic caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

IPL 2020: Kane Richardson to appear for RCB after AUS vs NZ

After the ongoing AUS vs NZ series, Kane Richardson is expected to take the field for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, the pacer was acquired by the franchise for ₹4 crore. However, the right-arm bowler will have to wait a while to don his RCB jersey due to the postponement of the impending IPL season. Amidst the threat of the highly-contagious Coronavirus, the IPL governing council recently postponed the tournament launch date to April 15 instead of its initial date of March 29.

