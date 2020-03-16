IPL 2020: Coronavirus Pandemic Forces RCB To Suspend Training Camp Scheduled For March 21

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as per reports has been moved to April 15 amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The Coronavirus pandemic has caused chaos worldwide and has brought sports activities worldwide to a standstill. The Coronavirus pandemic has also impacted the preparation of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) along with former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) until further notice.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Coronavirus Pandemic Forces CSK To Call Off Training Camp

IPL 2020: RCB postpone training camp amid fears of Coronavirus pandemic

RCB took to social media to make the announcement regarding the same. Here's what the Bangalore franchise tweeted.

Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe. 🙏🏻#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DTVog3x5mB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: CSK Have Valuable Advice For Fans Post IPL 2020 Postponement

RCB squad for the IPL 2020 edition

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, RCB retained 13 of their cricketers including veteran captain Virat Kohli. They brought in international superstars Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Phillippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson during the IPL 2020 auction. Among the uncapped Indian players, the franchise roped in Shahbaz Ahmed and Pawan Deshpande.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Steve Smith Reveals Favourite Indian Dish Of All Time In Instagram Q&A Session

VIVO IPL 2020 time table following IPL postponed directive

After the IPL postponed a meeting, another meeting was conducted on March 14 between the IPL 2020 Governing Council and the representatives of the eight franchises. In the meeting, the franchises were given five potential dates for the commencement of IPL. The five dates are April 15, April 21, April 25, May 1 and May 5. The governing body made it clear that with IPL being a long tournament, it has to begin on or before April 25, beyond which accommodating all games would be a problem.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Steve Smith Invites Himself To Stay In Royals Teammate Riyan Parag's House