RCB Unveils First Look Of New IPL 2020 Jersey, To Adopt 'personalised Training' Approach

The Virat Kohli-led franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently unveiled their jersey for the IPL 2020. The Bangalore-based franchise on their official Twitter account posted a picture with Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal donning their signature red and black jersey. Muthoot Fincorp is the title sponsor for the RCB. Other sponsors for the team include Mobile Premier League (MPL), Myntra, Jio, Max Life Insurance and Poco.

RCB squad to adopt 'personalised training approach' in IPL 2020

The RCB squad is set to adopt a new personalised training approach for IPL 2020. The team has already reached Dubai and currently is serving their quarantine period. RCB would resume their training soon in a biosecure environment on Thursday. The team's team management will implement this new style of training during the franchise's camp at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. The camp is scheduled for three weeks.

In an official statement released by RCB, the franchise's head of cricket operations, Mike Hesson spoke about how a single training plan will not suit the players considering the current scenario as well as the player's mindset due to the pandemic.

The franchise's head coach, Simon Katich, also spoke about the training programme designed to ensure the player's bodies are prepared for the rigorous tournament and also enough time is provided to them to work on their skills. Split-group sessions have been designed by the management to ensure the same.

He plans to move towards training with the full squad and playing practice matches only once all the players are back in touch. He feels the personalised training programme will also be beneficial considering the COVID-19 situation as the entire squad will not be present together.

RCB in the IPL 2020

The team is leaving no stones unturned in their preparations towards the IPL 2020. RCB's official Instagram handle keeps sharing several insights on the team. From video conferencing to a revised training approach, the management is ensuring the players are ready for the mega event.

The Virat Kohli-led side boasts of explosive batsmen such as Kohli. AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch whereas they also have proven bowlers such as Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini in their arsenal. Riding on all of such factors, Virat Kohli will be looking to clinch his maiden IPL title for his franchise.

IPL 2020 dates

The tournament is scheduled to commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE behind closed doors. All the franchises will have to comply with the stringent guidelines provided by the BCCI to ensure the event is organised smoothly.

