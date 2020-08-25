Steve Smith's IPL Salary Till Date ₹5.4 Cr Lesser Than Virat Kohli's RCB Salary Since 2018

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are arguably two of the best batsmen in the world who have enthralled the cricketing community with their batting in the last decade. While Virat Kohli's success in the limited-overs formats is unparalleled, Steve Smith's dominance in the longest format of the game is incomparable. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are also the leading men for their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

Virat Kohli IPL salary in the last three years vs Steve Smith's entire IPL earnings

However, despite being among the top batters in the world, there is a massive dichotomy between the Virat Kohli IPL salary and Steve Smith IPL salary. The Australian international first played in the IPL in 2010 and since then, he has gone on to represent multiple franchises in the cash-rich league. Currently, Steve Smith is the captain of the Rajasthan Royals. Let's take a look at Steve Smith IPL salary from 2010 to 2020.

2010: Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹ 13.8 lakhs

2011: Kochi Tuskers Kerala: ₹ 92 lakhs

2012: Pune Warriors India: ₹ 1.00 crore

2013: Pune Warriors India: ₹ 1.06 crore

2014: Rajasthan Royals: ₹ 4.00 crore

2015: Rajasthan Royals: ₹ 4.00 crore

2016: Rising Pune Supergiant: ₹ 4.00 crore

2017: Rising Pune Supergiants: ₹ 5.5 crore

2018: Rajasthan Royals: NA

2019: Rajasthan Royals: ₹ 12.5 crore

2020: Rajasthan Royals: ₹ 12.5 crore

The Steve Smith IPL salary increased significantly after the year 2014 when he joined the Rajasthan Royals. When we combine the Steve Smith IPL salary from 2008 to 2020, the sum comes up to ₹45.6 crore. On the other hand, when the Steve Smith IPL salary is compared to the Virat Kohli IPL salary, one can see that the difference is huge. The Virat Kohli IPL salary in the last the three years itself comes up to ₹51 crore (₹17 crore per season), which is still ₹5.4 crore more than the entire IPL earnings of Steve Smith from 2010 to 2020.

Both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE which is set to start from September 19. While Virat Kohli is already in the UAE for the IPL 2020, Steve Smith is in England to play in limited-overs series which starts on September 4 and ends on September 16. The Rajasthan Royals skipper will join the franchise as soon as he serves the mandatory 7-day quarantine period. Both Kohli and Smith will look to lead their sides to triumph in the IPL 2020 and win their maiden IPL title.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM & CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER