RCB Vs PBKS: Virat Kohli Scripts Three Major Records After He Returns As Royal Challengers

IPL 2023: RCB batsman Virat Kohli returned as the captain of the franchise after 555 days as Faf du Plessis who did not field at Mohali due to an injury in his ribs. Kohli returned as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore with a bang and hit a half-century on the special occasion. Virat hit 59 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 125.53 and his innings also consisted of five fours and one six. Other than hitting a fifty the right-handed batsman also scripted many records during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 match.

Virat Kohli achieves a trio of records during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

If we get to the records achieved by Virat Kohli in detail against Punjab Kings, he completed 600 fours in the history of the Indian Premier League. Virat completed 6500 runs as captain in T20s and also became the first player to achieve such a milestone. Kohli also completed the record of 100 30 plus scores in the T20 format and is also the first player to achieve such a record.

Virat Kohli captaincy record

If we get to Virat Kohli's captaincy record till now, the former RCB skipper till now has led the franchise on 140 occasions wherein he has been able to win 66 matches and has been on the losing side 70 times while the other four matches were not able to produce any result. Virat also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single season of the Indian Premier League and registered a total score of 973 runs in IPL 2016. The right-handed batsman hit a record four centuries in that single season. As the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the stalwart has hit 4881 runs at an average of 42.07 and a strike rate of 133.32 which also includes 35 fifties and 5 hundred.

Coming back to the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 match, batting first in the match Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a first-innings score of 174/4 wherein Faf du Plessis who came in as an impact player top scored with an inning of 84 runs off 56 balls which included five fours and five sixes. His partner Virat Kohli also ended up scoring a half-century which was his fourth in the Indian Premier League 2023.

In the end, Punjab Kings need 175 runs to win in the 20 overs but till now they seem to be in trouble as they have already lost their top three wickets in the first five overs.