Virat Kohli And Faf Du Plessis Announce RCB’s Captain For Women's Premier League 2023

India women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer at the inaugural auction of the Women's Premier League. Smriti Mandhana was bought for a whopping price of INR 3.40 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and was also the most expensive player in the auction.

Mandhana was expected to lead the franchise in the tournament and now the official announcement regarding her has been made. Royal Challengers Bangalore players Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have announced Smriti Mandhana as the captain of the Women's franchise and she will lead the team in the upcoming WPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on their official social media handles shared a video in which senior player Virat Kohli and men's franchise captain Faf du Plessis announced Smriti as the captain. The post captioned, “From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB’s captain for the Women’s Premier League - Smriti Mandhana.”

Virat said: 'Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana'

Introducing Mandhana as the captain, Kohli said, “Hi RCB fans, this is your No. 18 here to make a very special announcement today. Leading RCB for over the last decade has been a very enjoyable and a memorable phase of my career. A captain isn’t just the leader of the group. He is someone who creates the culture and carries that legacy forward by earning the respect of everyone around him. Now, it’s time for another No. 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women’s Premier League. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go well Smriti, you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the world.”

Giving his thoughts on Mandhana being the next captain, du Plessis said, “It’s been a great couple of months for RCB. Firstly, getting a women’s IPL team, then also assembling a really strong squad at the auction. And now it’s time to reveal the first women’s captain of RCB for this year’s women’s IPL. I am very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best Smriti Mandhana. See you at the games.”

Smriti said: 'It’s such a great feeling to see....'

Smriti Mandhana also gave her remarks when she was made the RCB captain. Mandhana said, “It’s such a great feeling to see Virat and Faf speak so much about leading RCB. I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans who I am told are the best in the world. And I promise you to give my 100 percent to lead RCB to success in WPL.”

RCB will take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the Women's Premier League on 5th March.