RCD Vs USGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Dresden Live Game Info

RC Dresden (RCD) will face USG Chemnitz (USGC) in the opening match of the ECS T10 Dresden competition. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground in Germany on Monday, August 10 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction, RCD vs USGC Dream11 team and RCD vs USGC Dream11 top picks to watch out for.

RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be looking for a winning start to the tournament with each team playing 8 matches to not only climb up the points table but also secure a place in the playoffs, so every match would be crucial for them. Expect the opening match of the tournament to be an exciting contest.

RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RCD vs USGC Dream11 team

RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction: RCD squad

Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Ashwin Prakash, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Syed Waqar Hussain, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Waqas Khalil, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Azam Ali Rajput, Dipankar Mukherjee, Vivek Nandkumar, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Himanshu Bharadwaj, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran, Nilkantha Sahoo, Waris Taghr, Kapil Chandani, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain.

RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction: USGC squad

Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Bashir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi

RCD vs USGC Dream11 top picks

G Rasool

S Reddy

B Zadran

RCD vs USGC Dream11 team

RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction

As per our RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction, USGC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction, RCD vs USGC Dream11 top picks and RCD vs USGC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCD vs USGC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)