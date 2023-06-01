'Real Madrid In Tests, Chelsea In T20Is': Reactions Pour In On Team India's Adidas Jersey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a video on its social media handle featuring the team's new cricket gear which they will wear in the World Test Championship final. The jersey is designed by Adidas and will continue designing the team's cricket gear till May 2028. However, the players are yet to wear the jersey but the fans on Twitter have started to compare the jersey to football teams like Real Madrid and Chelsea.

As per the fans on Twitter, the Team India new jersey matches the sporting gear of famous European football clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid. The Indian cricket team will wear the new team jersey in the World Test Championship Final vs Australia slated to begin on June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London.

BCCI release new team jersey

Netizens react to Team India new team jersey

A look at how the netizens on Twitter reacted to Team India's new Jersey and does it really match the sporting gear of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

India Test team jersey looks like Real Madrid jersey and the ODI, T20 looks like England’s team kit circa 2014-2016 😐 https://t.co/H6VpwktoP5 — Rohan Suresh (@itsrohansuresh) June 1, 2023

Are India planning to wear a Chelsea shirt for test matches? Surely that can't be right - Chelsea are too flighty for anything but T20. I think I might have Leicester for the tests and Real Madrid as my ODI banker. — Ian Popplestone (@ipopplestone) June 1, 2023

India's new test jersey looks like Real Madrid jersey tbh. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Epcjnt1vE6 — Foko (@whyfokowhy) June 1, 2023

Getting back to the World Test Championship final 2023, the Indian cricket team will be playing under Rohit Sharma and have qualified for the final of the most awaited Test event for the second consecutive time. On the other hand, there will be Australia led by Pat Cummins would be playing in the finals of the event for the first time,

The Indian cricket team will hope to break their ten-year-old wait for an ICC trophy as the team has been able to qualify for the knockouts of the previous ICC tournaments but has been knocked out in the final stages.