REN Vs SIX Dream11 BBL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Melbourne Renegades will face the Sydney Sixers in the 20th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on Thursday, January 2 at 1:40 PM IST. Aaron Finch will captain the Melbourne Renegades and Moises Henriques will lead the Sydney Sixers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

REN vs SIX Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (captain), Sam Harper (wicketkeeper), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews, Joe Mennie and Tom Cooper.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (captain), Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Mickey Edwards, Ben Manenti, Steve OKeefe and James Vince.

REN vs SIX Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: Daniel Hughes, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Beau Webster

All-Rounders: Tom Curran (captain), Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (vice-captain), Ben Dwarshuis, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Melbourne Renegades are currently last on the points table and have not won a single match out of the four that they have played so far. Their last game was against the Adelaide Strikers and the latter won by 18 runs. The Renegades' best batsmen in the game were Aaron Finch and Beau Webster. Their best bowlers were Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce.

The Sydney Sixers are currently fourth on the points table and have won 3 out of their 5 games. Their last game was against Sydney Thunder and was won by the Sixers in the Super Over. Their best batsmen in the match were Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes. Their best bowlers in the match were Tom Curran and Lloyd Pope.

