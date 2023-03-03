Revisit Rohit Sharma's 'might Try Something Different In Ahmedabad' Remark Before 3rd Test

Team India lost the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia by 9 wickets and the defeat has left a lot of questions on the Team India management. Team India players struggled against the Australian spinners on the Indore pitch and on a wicket wherein the Indian spinners shall have dominated the game it was the visitors who outplayed the hosts.

The whole focus will now shift to Ahmedabad wherein it will be a must-win match for Team India if they want to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Rohit Sharma said: 'We might think of doing something different in Ahmedabad.....'

Ahead of the third Test in Indore in a press briefing India captain Rohit Sharma had given a hint of making a green top at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma in the press briefing had said, "There is definitely a possibility of that. We've already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it as well. The important one is Shardul Thakur, because he comes into that plan for us. I don't know how ready he is, knowing that he just got married. We don't know how many overs he has bowled. But yeah, that thought process is definitely there. If we do what we do here and we get the result we want, we might think of doing something different in Ahmedabad for sure."

Rohit Sharma had given this statement even before the start of the third Test match where it felt like India had already started to plan for the 4th Test in Ahmedabad even before sealing their place in the WTC final. Even Australia skipper Steve Smith was surprised by Rohit's statement. Now, when Team India have lost the third Test, the main question arises is will India look to go in with a green top in Ahmedabad or will they pursue a turning pitch for the Test.

If we get back to the main highlight of the third Test match, it has left Team India with many questions that they would like to address ahead of the fourth Test match. On a pitch where the Indian spinners must have dominated, it was the visitors who outplayed the hosts.

Australia have become the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Team India are still looking to book a place in the World Test Championship final. The fourth Test match in Ahmedabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 9 to March 13, 2023.