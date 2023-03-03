India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma And Co. Look To Shatter 141-year-old Record In Indore

The third day of the ongoing Indore Test would most certainly witness the end of the Test match. While Australia would look to chase the target of 76 runs in the first session itself, India will have the monumental challenge of picking all 10 wickets. If Australia win, they will be off the mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 but If India does the unprecedented, then record books will be altered.

If against all odds India manages to secure the victory, then Rohit Sharma and co will set the record of defending the lowest total in the history of Test cricket. Moreover, India's victory would break a 141-year-old record, which was set by England in 1882 after it defended 85 runs against Australia in the fourth innings. So, with a chance to create history on Day 3, all eyes would be on the spin contingent- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel- of India. If they manage to pick early wickets then Australia could rattle, on the contrary, if Australia's top order sees off the initial proceedings, then a score of 2-1 would begin to look more probable.

India vs Australia: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

After a heavy build-up that India vs Australia encounter often receives, the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy started on February 9. The first Test was played in Nagpur, where India outplayed the Aussie side to record a victory by innings and 132 runs. After Nagpur, the action shifted to Delhi, where after a balanced two days, on the third, India got the better of Australia again, this time India registered a 6-wicket win. Victory at Arun Jaitley stadium meant India taking a 2-0 lead in the series and thereby retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following the crushing defeat in Delhi, Australia's injury woes that were present before the start of the series got worse and the squad depth was depleted. Before the third Test, a number of Australian players including Captain Pat Cummins returned home. Some departed due to injury and some due to personal reasons.

However, a gap of a fortnight between the second and the third Test turned out to be a respite. While the experts had written off the Australia squad before the third Test, they have managed to make a comeback of sorts. Now, the only question that remains to be answered is whether they will be able to chase the score down or will India shatter the 141-year-old record in Indore. All this remains to be seen on Day 3.