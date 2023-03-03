'Rohit Sharma has failed as a captain': Netizens lash out at India after loss in 3rd Test

The Indian cricket team suffered their first loss of the Border Gavaskar trophy 2023 on Friday after the Aussies cruised to the fourth innings target of 76 runs with ease in the first hour of play on Day 3. Travis Head remained unbeaten on 49 runs off 53 balls, taking Australia through to the win after losing the early wicket of Usman Khawaja. The teams will now head into the final Test of the series in Ahmedabad with the scoreline leaning 2-1 in India’s favour.

India’s loss in the third Test after dominance in the first two games became a big talking point for cricket fans on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to reveal their disappointment with India’s loss and were critical of captain Rohit Sharma’s decisions in Indore. “Rohit Sharma has failed as a captain here, you are already losing why not try Umesh Yadav who cleaned up. Australia yesterday. What's the use of spreading the field trying to save boundaries? Bring all fielders in,” a fan wrote.

More reactions to Australia's win in the 3rd Test against India

Credit to Australia



They batted really well

They fielded really well

They bowled really well



Can't wait for the 4th Test already #INDvsAUSTest #BGT2023 #IndvsAus #AUSvsIND — Ash (@Ashsay_) March 3, 2023

I don't think being defensive in spin pitches is a good idea!!!!



A single ball will anytime take your wicket!!!



That is Rishabh Pant,who always play aggressive and score runs🐐#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #BGT2023#IPL2023 #RishabhPantpic.twitter.com/hRah6TO5Wg March 3, 2023

When Both Ashwin/Jadeja played together at Home Tests



India's Result



Won - 30

Draw - 7

Lost - 2*



Both Lost against Australia!#INDvsAUS — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 3, 2023

ALSO READ | ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Updated WTC standings after IND vs AUS 3rd Test

India vs Australia 3rd Test: As it happened

Rohit Sharma-led India scored 108 runs in the first innings of the game, before restricting Australia to 197 runs in first innings. India then managed to score only 163 runs in their second innings, setting a low target of 76 runs for the Aussies with over two days of play remaining. The Australian batsmen walked out to bat on Day 3 to a shaky start as they lost Khawaja for a golden duck, off R Ashwin’s bowling.

Head was joined in the middle by Marnus Labuschagne, who played a careful knock of 28 runs in 58 balls. With the win, Australia qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final. On the other hand, India needs to win the final Test of the series.