Ricky Ponting Feels ODI Series Against Australia Could Swing In India's Way

Ahead of the upcoming series between India and Australia which commences on January 14, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting predicted the result of the series on Sunday. In a question and answer session on Twitter, Ponting said that Australia has had a great World Cup outing and Test series as well but the Indian side would be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. The former skipper hence predicted that India would win the series 2-1.

Ponting's Prediction

Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia https://t.co/r5fIiLNs6Y — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020

Australia coach camps out at Wankhede

Ahead of the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Australian speedster Kane Richardson on Sunday said that coach Andrew McDonald "camped out" at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night to check on dew as his players prepared to practice with wet balls. "Andrew McDonald camped out here last night to try and see what time the dew came in. Who knows, everyone is guessing. I think everyone is prepared," Richardson said.

He said the Virat Kohli-led Indians were the favourites at home, calling his team the underdogs for the three-match ODI series, beginning here on Tuesday. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and the third in Bengaluru on January 19. "I think the home team is always favourite. I think on the back of last year, I think Finchy (Aaron Finch) has said no team has ever won here back to back. It's going to be so hard," Richardson said.

Alex Carey aspires to pull-off an 'MS Dhoni' finish

Earlier on Saturday, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey recognised the tough hurdle that they face against a strong Indian side which comes with recent wins in ODI and T20. Carey reflected upon his responsibility of finishing games for the side and said that he aspires to emulate what former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has done for the Indian side. Highlighting the formidable Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, the wicket-keeper said that it is going to be a 'tough contest.'

