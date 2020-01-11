6-6-6! Mitch Marsh Sums Up His Stunning Innings Of 93 Runs To Take Scorchers Home

Perth Scorchers skipper Mitchell Marsh wreaked carnage on Saturday against Brisbane Heat as he smashed his highest-ever BBL score and eventually registering a comprehensive win. Marsh scored 93 runs off just 41 deliveries laced with 8 sixes and three fours. Marsh scored at a strike rate of 226.86 helping Scorchers post a mammoth total of 213 for the loss of just three wickets. The skipper ended the first innings with three consecutive big hits eventually helping his team win by a margin of 34 runs as the Heat failed to chase the mammoth total.

Marsh smacks bowlers all-around the ground

Marsh's innings was well supported by Liam Livingstone who scored 39 off 31 and after his departure, Bancroft scored a quickfire 41 off 29 deliveries. Brisbane Heat got off to a good start courtesy of Tom Banton who was playing his last BBL match of the season. Banton scored 55 off 32 deliveries but after he was dismissed by Fawad Ahmed, the Heat seemed to be out of contention.

Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris and Chris Jordan picked up 2 wickets each to plunder Heat's batting line-up. Heat's bowling line-up couldn't affect much either as Ben Laughlin was smashed for 60 runs and could only bag one wicket. Pattison was not spared either as he went for 52 runs in his first BBL game of the season. Mitchel Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics. Netizens were also left in awe of Marsh's innings. Here are a few of the reactions:

Hey Mitch Marsh,

3 sixes and counting..... Thought about joining Lynny, Glen Maxwell and Darcy Short???

Or just about the medical bills from a busted wrist from punching a dressing room wall????#thanksforyourdonationtothecause — Chris Buzacott (@ChrisBuzacott) January 11, 2020

Unbelievable knock from Mitch Marsh...93* (41)... Australia's best all rounder in limited overs!!! — JSK (@imjsk27) January 11, 2020

Fantastic batting. Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell could book their trips to India — Victor Yong (@BigV2011WCE) January 11, 2020

