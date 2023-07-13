Ricky Ponting Lashes Out At Cricket Australia After 3rd Ashes 2023 Loss, 'It Hinders...'

The 2023 Ashes series is currently underway, with Australia leading by 2-1 after three Tests. The first two Tests were won by Australia by 2 wickets and 43 runs respectively, while England won the third Test by 3 wickets at Lord's. Australia are the defending champions, having won the 2021-22 Ashes series 4-0. However, England are the favorites to win the 2023 series, as they are playing at home and have a strong team compared to what they had in the previous edition. The series is being closely watched by cricket fans around the world, and it is sure to be a thrilling contest.

3 things you need to know

Ricky Ponting expressed concern regarding lack of practice game for Australia

Ponting slammed Cricket Australia for poor scheduling of matches

He believes it is making difficult for batsmen to adapt to different conditions

Also Read: 'A Test For Pat': Ponting Sheds Light On His 'Cummins Might've To Re-think' Off-air Remark

Ponting lashes out at Cricket Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has expressed concern that the lack of tour games for the national team is hindering the development of the batting unit. In an interview with the ICC Review, Ponting said that the lack of match practice for those who are not part of the playing XI is making it difficult to find form and build confidence. Ponting's comments come after Australia suffered a loss in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test last week.

"With the lack of tour games for Australia, it doesn't just hinder the guys that are out of form, but it actually hinders the other guys that are trying to push for a place into the side because they're just batting in the nets every day and they're not getting any match practice either," Ponting said on the ICC Review.

Also Read: 'He Will Be Australia's Second-greatest Batsman After Don Bradman': Ricky Ponting

The team's batting in the 3rd Ashes Test was particularly poor, with only Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head able to score runs. Ponting believes that the lack of tour games is making it difficult for batsmen to adapt to different conditions. Ponting is calling on Cricket Australia to schedule more tour games for the national team before an important series such as the Ashes.

The fourth Test will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford from July 19 to 23, and the fifth Test will be played at The Oval from July 27 to 31. England have announced an unchanged squad for the fourth Test match.

England's XI for 4th Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Image: @balltamperrer/Twitter