Ashes 2023: After His Headingley Heroics, Mark Wood Sends Some Serious Warning To Aussies

ENG vs AUS: English pacer Mark Wood starred in the third Ashes 2023 Test against Australia and led his team to a three-wicket win at Headingley. Wood was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the third ENG vs AUS Test. The right-arm pacer rattled the Aussie batting lineup in their first innings and picked up a five-wicket haul. Other than his fantastic bowling performance, the speedster also made 40 runs with the bat in the whole match and added valuable runs to the team's total.

3 things you need to know

Australia are the defending champions of the Ashes

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will be played from July 19, 2023

Australia lead the five-match series by a margin of 2-1

Mark Wood rattles the Australian batsmen with his pace

(English pacer Mark Wood during the PAK vs ENG Test series in December 2022 / Image: AP)

English pacer Mark Wood recently had a chat with Sky Sports and revealed that it was skipper Ben Stokes who asked him to bowl 'thunderbolts' in the third Ashes 2023 Test. Wood picked up a total of seven wickets in the whole match and bowled a spell of 5/34 in Australia's first innings.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma announces changes in India's batting order ahead of the new WTC 2023-25 cycle

Ben just asked me, 'Are you ready? Are you ready to bowl some thunderbolts?' I said yes and that was it

Mark Wood opens up on his preparations for the 4th Test

Absolutely. Lightning strikes twice. This was my first game in a very, very long time, especially in Test cricket. I will let the body recover, get myself in a good space, let the wounds recover, and get myself up for the next one.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly-led MCC committee questions role men’s ODI cricket play outside ICC WC

Mark Wood added

It fills me with great pride to say I can do well against Australia. It's challenging because they are a top, top side. I will speak to the physio, but I imagine I will bowl once or twice, do a couple of gym sessions, and maybe do some running, but it won't be too drastic. I have to let the body recover.

The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester wherein the hosts will walk on the ground to keep their hopes alive to regain the coveted 'urn' after a gap of eight years.