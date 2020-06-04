Ricky Ponting Makes Fun Of Sachin Tendulkar's IPL 2019 Photo Taken In Delhi

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting once shared a dressing room with his yesteryear rival and Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar when the two cricketers were part of Mumbai Indians. While Sachin Tendulkar made his final Indian Premier League (IPL) outing in 2013, Ricky Ponting was the captain of the franchise in the initial stages of the season until he stepped down from the role to make way for Rohit Sharma. Ponting’s sacrifice reaped dividends for Mumbai Indians as they went onto lift the title for the first time in their history.

Ricky Ponting pokes fun at his ex-Mumbai Indians teammate Sachin Tendulkar

Fast forward to the IPL 2019 where Ricky Ponting served Delhi Capitals as their head coach while Sachin Tendulkar maintained his association with Mumbai Indians post-retirement as their batting mentor. On April 18, 2019, a Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians unit faced Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match saw the visitors pipping the Capitals by 40 runs on their way to collecting crucial two points in the double round-robin stage.

After the one-sided contest, Mumbai Indians batting mentor Sachin Tendulkar was seen having a friendly interaction with Delhi Capitals luminaries Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. In a press conference, Delhi’s coach Ricky Ponting poked fun at Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw when he was asked to guess what they were talking about after the game. Ponting, making a friendly jibe at their heights as reported by ESPNcricinfo, by saying “I think they were trying to work out who is the tallest”.

Ricky Ponting’s funny jibe at Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw

Ricky Ponting, when asked what Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw were talking about after the Mumbai-Delhi IPL game, 2019 pic.twitter.com/cA6S9ReMzX — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 4, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting in IPL 2020

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting are expected to assume their mentorship and coaching roles for their respective franchises in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. While both cricketers ended their IPL careers as players in 2013, the two have taken up coaching duties and continue to tutor budding cricketing talents in the tournament. Ricky Ponting, who stayed on as Mumbai Indians coach till 2016, was appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals prior to the 2018 edition of IPL. In 2019, the former cricketer led them to their first-ever outing in the playoffs since the IPL 2012.

