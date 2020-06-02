Harbhajan Singh Trolls Suresh Raina Over 'bunking School' Claim To Watch Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. Over the years, Sachin Tendulkar has played several blistering knocks. But if there are two knocks which are still etched in the minds of the cricketing community, they are the two consecutive tons that he smashed against Australia in Sharjah in 1998. The entire cricketing fraternity bowed down to the genius of the 'Master Blaster' as he mesmerized fans with his brilliant batting display.

Harbhajan Singh trolls Suresh Raina who claimed he used to bunk school to watch Sachin Tendulkar bat

Among the two centuries, first is called ' The Desert Storm’, which still gives many Indian cricket fans a huge smile. In the blazing month of April, Sachin Tendulkar played two of the most prolific knocks of his career within a span of 48 hours to first help India qualify for the finals of the tri-series and then thump Australia in the finals of the tri-series, which also involved New Zealand. Such was the impact and quality of these knocks that people still cherish it even after 22 years.

Now, India cricketer Suresh Raina has reminisced those knocks and revealed how he skipped school to witness batting of the batting maestro. While speaking to The Times of India, Suresh Raina said that he was just 12 when he was left mesmerized by seeing Sachin Tendulkar bat. While recalling the staggering knock, Suresh Raina added that it was Sachin Tendulkar’s amazing batting along with Tony Greig’s engaging commentary which kept him glued to the television set.

Suresh Raina further said that he and his friends used to watch only Sachin Tendulkar's or Rahul Dravid's batting, but once Tendulkar got out, they would leave for home. However, Suresh Raina's claim was questioned by Harbhajan Singh, who also was part of the Indian squad in that series. Harbhajan Singh wondered how did Suresh Raina bunk school to watch the match which started at 4 pm in India, when a traditional Indian school day does not go beyond 2-3 pm.

School bunk 🙄😄 how ? That game started at 4 pm indian time 😜I was part of the series https://t.co/JWnZqa2Zl8 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 1, 2020

Even though Tendulkar's century came in a losing cause, it helped India qualify for the final. The ‘Master Blaster’ followed it up with another ton in the final as he smashed a sizzling 134 to steer India to lift the Coca Cola Cup.

Suresh Raina reminisces good old days with MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have played with each other for India as well as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The duo shares a great bond with each other. On Monday, Raina took to Instagram where he shared a throwback photo with MS Dhoni. In the photo, the CSK duo can be seen sharing having a laugh while they are clicked candidly. Both Raina and Dhoni would have been playing in the IPL for CSK if the tournament had started on March 29. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI