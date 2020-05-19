Ricky Ponting Reminisces Bat Through Which He Scored 4 Centuries Against South Africa

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. As the coronavirus crisis continues to impact worldwide cricketing activities, including the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, the two-time World Cup winning captain can be frequently seen recollecting old memories on his social media platforms. Quite recently, Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and posted images of his war-torn cricket bat which was also used by him in the all-famous South Africa vs Australia Wanderers ODI in 2006.

Ricky Ponting gets nostalgic with an old battle-worn blade

On May 19, Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and posted images of a bat with which he scored five international centuries during his playing days. In the caption, the cricketer mentioned that the same bat was also used by him during his twin centuries against South Africa in the 2006 Sydney Test, which was also Ricky Ponting’s 100th match in the format. He also described his war-torn blade as the same weapon he used to register his highest ODI individual score, i.e. 164 against South Africa in Johannesburg, 2006. The cricketer mentioned that four out of his five centuries with the blade came against South Africa itself.

Ricky Ponting tweet

Five international hundreds with this baby, four of them against South Africa. The 120 and 143* were made in my 100th Test at the SCG.



And the 164 was made in the famous 434 v 438 ODI at the Wanderers. Used it for as long as I could and as you can see it's pretty worn out. pic.twitter.com/Mn4PX4TTqj — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 19, 2020

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting in Delhi Capitals

Ricky Ponting is set to reprise his coaching role for Delhi Capitals in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The cricketer was appointed as the head coach of the side prior to the 2018 edition of IPL. In 2019, the former cricketer led Delhi Capitals to their first-ever outing in the playoffs since IPL 2012.

Ricky Ponting centuries

Throughout his 17-year international journey for Australia, Ricky Ponting scored 41 centuries in 168 Tests and an additional 30 ODI tons in 375 matches. With a combined tally of 71 centuries, Ricky Ponting is only second behind former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (100) in terms of number of centuries scored across all formats. With 27,483 runs, the right-handed batsman is also third on the list of highest run aggregators in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma praises Ricky Ponting

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently praised Ricky Ponting for his influence on him during their stint together at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. In an Instagram Live session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Sharma hailed Ponting’s man-management skills. The Indian batsman further said that even though Ponting stepped down from captaincy midway into the IPL 2013, the Australian always stood in front to take responsibility within the team.

