Ricky Ponting Names His Test XI Of The Decade, Names Virat Kohli As The Skipper

As the decade comes to an end, the world of cricket witnessed some of the greatest moments in the history of the sport. From the emergence of the reign of King Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar's last moments on the pitch, the decade saw some of the greatest players leave their mark in the books of history. With several institutions and legends picking their best of the decade, former Australia skipper, Ricky Ponting also named his best Test eleven of the decade.

Kohli captain of Ponting's Test side of the decade

Considered as one of the most successful Australian skipper, Ponting took to micro-blogging website Twitter on Monday to name his Test team of the decade. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli was named as the skipper of his team and the number five batsman. David Warner and Alastair Cook were picked as openers whereas the Kiwis skipper and Australia's ace batsman, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith were named as number 3 and number 4, respectively.

Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun. This would be my Test team of the 2010's:



David Warner

Alastair Cook

Kane Williamson

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli (c)

Kumar Sangakkarra (wk)

Ben Stokes

Dale Steyn

Nathan Lyon

Stuart Broad

James Anderson — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2019

Ponting picked Sri Lanka's former skipper and veteran batsman, Kumar Sangakara as his wicketkeeper. The number all-rounder in ICC ODI rankings, England's Ben Stokes was picked as the lone all-rounder. Ponting picked Dale Steyn, James Anderson and Stuart Broad as the pacers whereas Nathan Lyon was named the lone spinner in the team. Ponting's test XI comprised of three Australians and four English players whereas only one Indian was named.

Wisden's T20 team of the decade

India skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were the only two Indians who found a place in Wisden's T20 International team of the decade, which didn't feature Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was named captain of the team, which has two more Australians - Shane Watson and Glenn Maxwell, two England cricketers -- Jos Buttler and David Willey, two Afghanistan all-rounders -- Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, and New Zealand's Colin Munro and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.

