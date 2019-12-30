SA Vs Eng: Dale Steyn Furiously Calls Indian Fan 'Idiot' For Mocking South Africa's Win

South Africa put an end to their losing streak in Test cricket on Sunday after they beat England by 107 runs in the first Test of the four-match Test series in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead. The Proteas were thrashed by India 0-3 in an away series a few months ago. On their well-earned victory over England, former South Africa Test speedster Dale Steyn congratulated his team and credited coach Mark Boucher and captain Faf du Plessis for overcoming the odds.

SA vs Eng: Dale Steyn congratulates South Africa

Well done to the Proteas!

Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill.

All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co.

Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

However, a comment by an Indian user did not go down well with the Proteas pacer. The user tried to demean South Africa's win, saying it came only on home soil. He asked the 36-year-old Steyn to “Chill out for god sakes”.

SA vs Eng: Indian Twitter user mocks Proteas after win

Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.. — Siddharth Mishra (@Mirror_ur_self) December 30, 2019

Dale Steyn was annoyed by this comment and wasted no time in hitting out at the Twitter user. He said that using the same logic, India’s performance also does not count much as they too were winning most of their games at home. India recently won a number of series across formats against South Africa, Bangladesh and the West Indies at home. In a brutal reply, Steyn also said that 'God has nothing to do with it, Idiot."

SA vs Eng: Dale Steyn hits back at troller

I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either...

And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

Dale Steyn is set to participate in the Indian Premier League (2020) season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the team he played for in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2019 seasons respectively. Currently, Steyn is plying his trade in T20 leagues around the world after announcing his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year. The South African pace legend is playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019 in Australia at present.

