Ricky Ponting Opens Twitter Account With Uncharacteristically Sweet Post, Fans React

Former Australian captain and cricket legend Ricky Ponting finally joined Twitter on December 11. In this era of social media, fans love to connect with their favourite players on their favourite social media platform and Ponting's arrival was no different. Check out the first reactions.

Ricky Ponting's sweet tweet

Ricky Ponting made his way to the Twitter universe on December 11 and shared a sweet post to commemorate the moment by posting pictures of him training his son Fletcher. According to the tweet, this was Fletcher's first net session. Fletcher could be seen sporting a mini version of his father's iconic Kookaburra Kahuna bat in the picture. Who knows? Maybe he will become someone who breaks his father's uncountable records. Here is Ponting's first tweet.

A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/DAe79MzqKr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 11, 2019

Fans and fellow cricketers were overjoyed about Ricky's arrival as well, here are some of their replies.

Welcome Ricky. Some Twitter advice. Don't take it too seriously, ignore the trolls, and never, ever say a bad word about MS Dhoni otherwise you'll upset a nation. Enjoy — Cricket tweets (@_stavros1) December 11, 2019

Thats the Ashes going to Aussie in 20 years time then🤦‍♂️. Not a bad batting coach to grow up with! — Woody (@Woodythedrum) December 11, 2019

I wonder what shot you will be teaching him first!??! #🤔#shortball — Owais shah (@owaisshah203) December 11, 2019

Everyday since I joined twitter, I only wished to see you here to interact with you atleast once. — Sheffali Chugh (@Sheffalee) December 11, 2019

Welcome Champ😀 literally been waiting for this day since years😍😍😍 — Preethi LN (@PreethiLN) December 12, 2019

Hi Sir, Did you use Spring Bat in 2003 WC Final ?



- Every Indian Fan — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) December 11, 2019

Will Ponting have a smooth sailing Twitter journey or will he court a few controversies along the way? Only time will tell.

