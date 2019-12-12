The Debate
Ricky Ponting Opens Twitter Account With Uncharacteristically Sweet Post, Fans React

Cricket News

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has finally joined Twitter. Ponting joined the social media site on December 11 and shared a very sweet first post

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain and cricket legend Ricky Ponting finally joined Twitter on December 11. In this era of social media, fans love to connect with their favourite players on their favourite social media platform and Ponting's arrival was no different. Check out the first reactions.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting laughs at Shane Warne for his infamous Test knock of 99 in 2001

Ricky Ponting's sweet tweet

Ricky Ponting made his way to the Twitter universe on December 11 and shared a sweet post to commemorate the moment by posting pictures of him training his son Fletcher. According to the tweet, this was Fletcher's first net session. Fletcher could be seen sporting a mini version of his father's iconic Kookaburra Kahuna bat in the picture. Who knows? Maybe he will become someone who breaks his father's uncountable records. Here is Ponting's first tweet.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting picks best Indian Test knock in Australia and the answer might surprise you

Fans and fellow cricketers were overjoyed about Ricky's arrival as well, here are some of their replies.

ALSO READ | Brendon McCullum's 2011 prophecy on Kane Williamson trumps Ricky Ponting's criticism

Will Ponting have a smooth sailing Twitter journey or will he court a few controversies along the way? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting expresses his displeasure over umpire's inability to spot no-balls

Published:
