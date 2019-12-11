Ricky Ponting Laughs At Shane Warne For His Infamous Test Knock Of 99 In 2001

Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne was not just a star with the ball during his playing days, but was also a handy lower-order batsman sometimes. However, perhaps the only blemish in his 145-Test career, in which he took 708 wickets, was his failure to score a Test ton. The closest Warne came to a test century just happened to be against New Zealand in Perth, where the two sides are set to meet again starting this Thursday.

After the Kiwis won the toss and batted first in the 2001 Test series opener, centuries from Lou Vincent, Stephen Fleming, Nathan Astle and Adam Parore helped New Zealand post a gigantic total of 534/9. In response, Australia found themselves in real trouble as they were reeling at 192/6 when Warne came to the crease.

Warne scored a fluent 99, a score which he would never go on to beat. He was caught looking to bring up his maiden Test ton. He tried to deposit Daniel Vettori over mid-wicket but ended up finding Mark Richardson in the deep. To make matters worse for Warne, replays showed that his final delivery was, in fact, a huge no-ball. Australia went on to save the match and the 3-match series ended 0-0.

Ricky Ponting remembers Warne's 'comical' dismissal on 99

With the Black Caps' series with Australia to begin in Perth on Thursday at the WACA, former skipper Ricky Ponting reflected on Warne's memorable innings.

"To see him get that close, have one man out in the whole ground - deep midwicket," Ponting began in an interview with cricket.com.au.

"Trap set from Vettori, couldn't have bowled it any slower, and Warnie just chips it straight to the man at deep midwicket, then walks off disappointed with himself, he added.

"It was disappointing, but there's a comical side to it all as well," he concluded.

