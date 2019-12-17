Ricky Ponting: 'NZ Lack Quality Bowling, Can't See Them Them Winning Even A Single Test'

Ricky Ponting has been one of the best captains in world cricket and was also one of the finest batsmen during his playing days. He led the mighty Australians to two consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2003 & 2007 and was also a part of the Steve Waugh-led squad in the 1999 edition. Recently, the former Aussie skipper has come forward and said that it will be a walk in the park for Australia in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

READ: Kyle Jamieson roped in as Lockie Ferguson's replacement ahead of MCG Test

Ponting says that New Zealand have got no chance

After New Zealand suffered a humiliating 296-run loss in the Day-Night Test at Perth, Ricky Ponting reckons that the visitors will not be able to win a single game in the ongoing tour. Speaking to the official website of Cricket Australia, the two-time World Cup-winning skipper said that he was worried that the Kiwis have come Down Under with a lack of penetration with their bowling attack. At the same time, Ponting also added that the Tim Paine-led side had played some really good cricket here in Perth and should they continue to play anywhere near that, then he cannot see the Black Caps winning a game.

It remains to be seen whether the Kane Williamson-led side will succeed in proving Ponting wrong. However, in the 23 Test matches that the two teams have played in Down Under, the Kiwis have just managed a solitary win.

READ: Brian Lara pays a visit to President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Aussies continue their undefeated run in D/N Tests

Australia were too good for New Zealand in the first Test in Perth which was played under the lights. The Kiwis had received a huge setback during Day 1 when pacer Lockie Ferguson had walked off the field. He was then ruled out of the rest of the tour due to a right calf muscle-tendon strain. Ferguson has been replaced by medium-pacer Kyle Jamieson. In the batting department, neither of the batsmen managed to score a century as the Black Caps suffered a huge defeat on Day 4. Meanwhile, in the Australian squad, Peter Siddle has replaced Josh Hazlewood who has been ruled out due to a hamstring tear. The two teams will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test match which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.

READ: Mohammed Shami's daughter stars in new TikTok video, fans go berserk

READ: VVS Laxman celebrates 16th anniversary of Adelaide Test win with nostalgic throwback post