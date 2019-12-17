Kyle Jamieson Roped In As Lockie Ferguson's Replacement Ahead Of MCG Test

Kyle Jamieson has been roped in as pacer Lockie Ferguson's replacement after he was ruled out from the rest of the Australian tour due to a grade two right calf-muscle tendon strain which he had suffered on Day1 of the first Test. Jamieson is making his debut for the Kiwis at the international level. The 24-year-old has 72 first-class scalps along with 25 and 38 wickets in List-A and T20 respectively. The Black Caps, which is the official Twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket had earlier said that they would be naming Lockie Ferguson's replacement.

Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the entire tour

Lockie Ferguson will take no further part in the ongoing Australian tour as he has been ruled out due to a right calf muscle-tendon strain. This news comes as a huge blow for the Black Caps who had suffered a mammoth 296-run loss against the Aussies in the first Test. Ferguson was sent for an MRI scan after he had to leave the field to know about the extent of the injury and it was revealed that he had a right calf muscle-tendon strain. Meanwhile, the Black Caps had confirmed that the speedster will be returning home from Australia after sustaining a grade two right calf-muscle tendon strain while bowling in the 1st Test in Perth as the injury is expected to need four to six weeks rehabilitation.

Australia win their seventh D/N Test

Australia declared their innings at 217/9 and set New Zealand a mammoth target of 468 runs. The Kiwis in reply could not show much resistance as they lost their top-order very early and had lost half their side heading into the tea break. Only BJ Watling (40) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) could show some fightback as the visitors were bundled out for 171 and the Aussies registered a comprehensive win by 296 runs to win their record seventh Day-Night Test. The two teams will be locking horns in the Boxing Day Test match which is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.

