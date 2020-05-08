Michael Hussey Speaks On MS Dhoni & Ricky Ponting's 'effective Captaincy Tactics'

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has revealed what differentiates between two of world cricket's most successful captains Ricky Ponting and Mahendra Singh Dhoni from each other. Ponting has been a part of Australia's three World Cup triumphs between 1999-2007 and has led them two wins in 2003 & 2007 editions respectively and has also led the Aussies to back-to-back ICC Champions Trophy wins in 2006 and 2009.

Dhoni, on the other hand, is the only captain in history to have won all the ICC titles which include World T20 2007, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He had also led India to the summit of the Test rankings in 2009 and has captained India to Asia Cup wins in 2010 and 2016.

'Both are effective in their own ways': Hussey

During a recent interaction, the former Australian middle-order batsman went on to say that Dhoni is a lot calmer and lot more measured and that he strategically reads the game slightly better than Ricky Ponting. Meanwhile, Hussey also mentioned that even Ponting was a good tactician as well. 'Mr. Cricket' also added that he way Mahi makes some moves on the field, it makes him wonder where is the veteran stumper going with this and when his move works out inevitably, Mike asks himself where did that come from? He then added that MSD backs his gut feeling. Hussey further added that both are two different captains but are very effective in their own ways.

Talking about Ponting's captaincy tactics, the 2007 World Cup winner said that the champion cricketer is just so driven and so competitive in everything that he does. Furthermore, he added that the three-time world champion can be playing table tennis in the team room or he can be playing a game of marbles which he would want to win. The southpaw also went on to mention that when a fielding drill takes place at training, Ponting wants to lead there as well and he also wants to set the highest standard.

