Delhi Capitals Owners Venture Into Hand Sanitizers, Proceeds To Be Used For COVID-19 Fight

In the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons and other celebrities have been seen coming forward to assist in India's fight by contributing to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as well as the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of different states. A business conglomerate that has gone out of their way to help in combating this deadly virus is the JSW Group. Another charitable act of theirs was confirmed by the co-owner of the company, Parth Jindal on Thursday.

ALSO READ | IPL: Delhi Capitals' recruit Alex Carey snubs Rohit Sharma from Indo-Aus all-time T20 XI

JSW Group launches sanitizer range to ensure safety and hygiene amidst coronavirus pandemic

JSW Group launched a new range of sanitizers 'JSW Securall' through their venture 'JSW Paints', which aims at planning a thoughtful intervention for safety and hygiene amidst these trying times. The JSW Group's new sanitizer will be available across cement, steel and paint retail outlets. The co-owner of JSW Group, Parth Jindal took to Twitter to announce the launch of their new product. The proceed from its sale will be used for the COVID-19 fight in India. Let's take a look at the tweet.

Very proud to launch @JSWPaints foray in to hand sanitizer - introducing JSW Securall - let’s win this fight against COVID together - a @TheJSWGroup initiative and will be available across our cement, steel and paint retail outlets @JSWFoundation will also be supporting the needy pic.twitter.com/2a3Bzc3wBk — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 14, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane hits 105* vs current IPL team Delhi Capitals on Apr 22, 2019; watch video

Coronavirus India: JSW Group's generous gesture to help COVID-19 patients

Recently, JSW Group converted one of the wards of the Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital in Bellary into a COVID-19 ward with 90 beds and all the requisite equipment and handed it over to the district authorities. The co-owner of JSW Group, Parth Jindal had taken to Twitter to laud the JSW Foundation team and said that he was extremely proud of their contribution. It is worth noting that JSW has also made Bellary the home of its sprawling, state-of-the-art sports institute called the Inspire Institute of Sport.

ALSO READ | IPL Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer helped me adjust in Delhi Capitals smoothly: Axar Patel

Coronavirus India: JSW's donation to PM Cares Fund

On March 29, Parth Jindal, who is also the owner of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, took to Twitter for announcing that the JSW Group had donated ₹100 crore to the PM Cares Fund. In a media statement made by the company, the Delhi Capitals owner said that each of their employees are committed to donating a minimum of a single day’s salary to fight against the nationwide crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus. JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal recently said that with PM Cares Fund, they are dedicated in aiding the Indian government to deal against coronavirus.

ALSO READ | IPL Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma calls Rishabh Pant 'toughest batsman to bowl to' in Delhi Capitals nets

IMAGE COURTESY: PARTH JINDAL OFFICIAL TWITTER