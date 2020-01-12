Ricky Ponting Reveals His Favourite World Cup Triumph And What Made It Special For Him

Ricky Ponting has been one of the best captains in world cricket and was also one of the finest batsmen during his playing days. He led the mighty Australians to two consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2003 & 2007 and was also a part of the Steve Waugh-led squad in the 1999 edition where they won their second world title. Meanwhile, the three-time world champion went on to talk about his most favourite triumph as a skipper.

Ricky Ponting on his favourite World Cup triumph

While interacting with fans on social media, Ricky Ponting went on to say that it was their glorious triumph in the 2007 edition in West Indies which was his favourite moment. Ponting then mentioned that in 2007 when they had landed in the Caribbean, the overriding sentiment from the media and the public was that their team and certain players in our team were way past their best. However, Ponting & Co. proved them wrong with yet another undefeated campaign.

For me it's 2007 because when we got there the overriding sentiment from the media and the public was that our team and certain players in our team were way past their best. But we had another undefeated campaign https://t.co/jweDan6YP6 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 12, 2020

In the final Australia went on to beat Mahela Jayawardene's Sri Lanka by 53 runs (D/L Method) to win their record fourth World Cup. Ponting, who had scored a match-winning unbeaten 140 in the 2003 final against India could only manage 37 in the 2007 summit clash as Adam Gilchrist starred for the Aussies with 149. Gilchrist was adjudged Man of the Match while Glenn McGrath was named Player of the Tournament.

However, Australia's 12-year dominance in world cricket ended during the 2011 edition when they lost to the eventual champions India in the quarterfinals. The Aussies then went on to win their fifth World Cup in 2015 in their own backyard under the reign of Michael Clarke. Nonetheless, they could not retain the title in 2019 as they finished as the semi-finalists.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

