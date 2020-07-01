Ricky Ponting Shares Picture Of Memorabilia From His Three World Cup-winning Campaigns

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting on July 1 shared a picture of memorabilia from Australia's three consecutive World Cup-winning campaigns from 1999 to 2007. Ponting shared the picture on his official Twitter handle where he captioned the memorabilia as 'treasured memories'. Australia won the 50-over International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cups three times with Ricky Ponting as a member of the team in 1999, 2003 and 2007. Ponting captained the winning side twice, in 2003 and 2007 World Cups that were held in South Africa and the Caribbean respectively.

Treasured memories from three successful World Cup campaigns pic.twitter.com/icugkVfD19 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 1, 2020

Australia won its first World Cup in 1987 under the leadership of Allan Border, taking the cup back home from India, which had won the previous tournament in England in 1983. The 1987 World Cup was the first-ever World Cup to be held outside England, hosted by India and Pakistan jointly. Following that, Australia won the 1999 World Cup beating Pakistan in the finals under the captaincy of Steve Waugh. Ricky Ponting was part of the team as a player. After the successful outing in England, Australia then went on to win two more World Cups with a team captained by legendary Ricky Ponting. Australia then won the World Cup in 2015, becoming the most successful team in the tournament's history with five wins.

Ponting's career

Ricky Ponting has played 168 Tests and 375 ODIs for Australia where he scored 13,378 and 13,704 runs respectively. Ponting's batting average in Test matches stands at 51.85, while in ODIs he has an average of 42.03. Apart from leading Australia in two consecutive World Cup wins, he has also led the country down under to ICC Champions trophy victory twice in a row in 2006 and 2009. Ponting to date is Australia's leading run-scorer in both Test and ODI formats. Ponting is currently the assistant coach of Australia's men's cricket team, the role he assumed in February 2019.

