'You've Been A Bunny': Gautam Gambhir Recalls His Tussle With Ricky Ponting Back In 2008

India's former fierce opener Gautam Gambhir never took a step back when it came to standing up to his opponents. Not as attacking as his partner Virender Sehwag, but Gambhir always stepped on the front foot when it came to giving it back to opponents who tried to sledge him. His aggressive behaviour often landed him in a tussle with opponents.

Recalling one such incident recently, Gambhir revealed the cricketer he enjoyed sledging. Speaking at Star Sports’ chat’ show Cricket Connected, the Indian opener picked former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting as the player he enjoyed sledging the most. He also recollected a tussle with the Australian great during a Test match back in 2008.

Gambhir remembered that he had gotten a double hundred in that series and during the first Test at Bengaluru, Ponting had said, "You haven't set the world on fire," to him while he was batting. To which Gambhir responded, "Neither have you in India. To be honest, you have been a bunny." Ponting’s Test record shows that he has played 14 Tests in India in which he has scored 662 runs at an average of 26.48 with just one hundred.

Gambhir denies 'elbowing' Watson

On the same show, Gambhir also opened up on his infamous battle with Shane Watson back in 2008 when he allegedly elbowed the Australian. The southpaw stated that he did not do it intentionally and Head Coach Gary Kirsten had asked him to accept the mistake in front of match-referee Chris Broad. Gautam Gambhir said Kirsten thought Chris Broad might give him extra sympathy if he accepted his mistakes.

