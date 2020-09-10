Ricky Ponting Reveals THIS Reason Behind Australian ODI Team's Success In World Cups

Ricky Ponting is hailed as one of the greatest captains of the modern era. Having been a part of three World Cup-winning squads, and leading the side in two of those campaigns, Ricky Ponting's experience and ability to perform at the highest level cannot be discounted. His batting statistics merely don't do justice to the prolific career that he has had as a leader as well as an individual performer for the Australian side.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Issues Stern Warning To All Batsmen Ahead Of The Tournament

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting shared his views about the current Australian team and what the team needs to do in order to stay on the right track for the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. Having also been associated with the team as an assistant batting coach, Ricky Ponting is aware of the drawbacks that the team has. He feels that in T20s and Test matches, the performance of the side is commendable but bigger improvement is required when it comes to the ODI setup.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting Brutally Trolled By Netizens For Hypocrisy In Criticising R Ashwin

Ricky Ponting explained the major reason for Australia's success in World Cups. The Australian team management, two years prior to a World Cup, has a set of players in their mind for the mega-event and persists with them. This approach has been fruitful for the side's success in such events. Hence, he feels that Australia still need to find their ideal No.3 batsman.

Having tried Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis, they are yet to lock-in a player for the spot. He is confident of the bowling unit that the side has currently. The core of the team will remain the same till the World Cup in India but a few changes here and there might be made, according to Ricky Ponting.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting Reveals 'special Act Of Sportsmanship' After Losing 2005 Ashes In England

England vs Australia 2020: Australia will look to avenge T20I series loss

The Aaron Finch-led side will take on England in a 3-match ODI series in England, where Ricky Ponting feels the visitors have it in them to whitewash the hosts. Ponting credited Eoin Morgan for being an inspirational leader for the England side after their embarrassing 2015 World Cup campaign in Australia. The Delhi Capitals coach felt that Eoin Morgan's career was over when he saw him 2-3 years ago where he was struggling to make it to the playing XI for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Ponting, who is set to coach Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, hopes to see uncapped players like Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams in the Australia side for the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series.

ALSO READ | England Vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler Out Of 3rd T20I After Exiting Bio-bubble For Family

Image Source: Cricket Australia Instagram