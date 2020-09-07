England Vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler Out Of 3rd T20I After Exiting Bio-bubble For Family

England defeated Australia by six wickets at Southampton on Sunday, September 6 to go 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match T20I series. Dynamic opening batsman Jos Buttler was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his 54-ball 77* that orchestrated a successful run-chase for the hosts. According to recent updates by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the wicketkeeper-batsman will now miss the third T20I of the series and will re-join the English squad in time for the ODI series later this week.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit

England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler to miss dead rubber against Australia

The ECB recently confirmed that Jos Buttler will miss England’s third T20I against Australia, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 8. After the conclusion of the second England vs Australia 2020 T20I, the right-handed batsman left the bio-bubble to be with his family. He will now undergo a self-isolation phase and only after getting tested negative for the Covid-19, Jos Buttler will be able to re-join the English squad by Thursday, September 10, i.e. one day prior to the commencement of the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series.

England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler to skip third T20I

Buttler has left the bio-secure bubble but will return ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series #ENGvAUS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2020

Also Read | England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler Finishes Off In Style As England Seal The T20I Series

England vs Australia 2020: ENG vs AUS live streaming in India for third T20I

For ENG vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST for the third England vs Australia 2020 T20I. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming in India on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and Cricket Australia’s official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming in India will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni's Plan This Season For CSK's Future Benefit

England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler stars in England’s series-clinching win

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler is now slated to represent the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The explosive English opener has been part of the Rajasthan Royals since 2018 and was retained by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window last year.

Also Read | England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler's 77* That Made Light Work Of Australia's 157; Watch Video

Image source: AP