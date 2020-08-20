Ricky Ponting Brutally Trolled By Netizens For Hypocrisy In Criticising R Ashwin

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting recently revealed his plans for the team ahead of IPL 2020. Speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, the former Australian cricketer also had a special message for R Ashwin, who will be paying for the franchise for the first time in his career. However, Ricky Ponting’s suggestions didn’t seem to have been received positively by cricket fans, as they singled out the coach for his hypocrisy.

Ricky Ponting talks about Ashwin Mankading incident

R Ashwin while playing for King XI Punjab last year had ‘mankaded’ Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler during a match. R Ashwin’s actions had sparked controversy, as people argued about whether the bowler’s actions are against the spirit of the game. However, despite the incident, R Ashwin stood firm on his stance, as he defended himself saying that what he did was within the rules of the game.

Ricky Ponting talkin' about the Spirit of the game n asking Ashwin not to do Mankad this time while playing for Delhi Capitals. Oh the irony! pic.twitter.com/R3XkqJO5Ln — Vishakan Soundararajan (@Vishak_Sound) August 19, 2020

Now, ahead of IPL 2020, Ricky Ponting has spoken about the Ashwin Mankading controversy. Ricky Ponting said that the first thing he’ll do with R Ashwin is have a chat about him regarding ‘mankading’. The head coach admitted that it will be a hard conversation to have with R Ashwin. Ricky Ponting also revealed how he reacted to the Ashwin Mankading incident when it happened last year. The Delhi Capitals coach admitted that as soon as it happened he had talked to his squad about how they wouldn’t be doing the same things as that’s not the way they play their cricket. While concluding, Ricky Ponting said that he doesn’t feel the action is within the spirit of the game.

Netizens troll Ricky Ponting for Ashwin Mankading comments

Ricky Ponting speaking against Mankad pic.twitter.com/dKNZSprkEJ — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) August 20, 2020

Soon after Ricky Ponting’s comments, many fans took to Twitter to react to the coach’s comments. Fans talked about how Ricky Ponting is asking his team to forget about the rules of cricket, rather than follow them. Several other fans also referred to Ricky Ponting’s antics on the field during his playing career, suggesting that the Australian isn’t the right person to talk when it comes to following the spirit of the game. With Ricky Ponting talking about fair play and the rules of the game, many fans also pointed out the irony in the coach’s comments.

If Ricky Ponting believes Ashwin will not Mankad on field on his advice,he is absolutely wrong. — Udit (@udit_buch) August 19, 2020

Ricky Ponting doesn't want Ashwin to do Mankad and play in spirit of cricket.



Even Ram Rahim campaigning for women's safety sounds more realistic. — Silly Point #ThankYouDhoni (@FarziCricketer) August 20, 2020

Debate online also once again raged about whether the Ashwin Mankading incident was against the spirit of the game or not. Some users also cheekily suggested that they don’t think R Ashwin will pay heed to Ponting’s advice, with one Twitter user writing that he hopes the bowlers ‘mankad’ an Australian batsman during IPL 2020.

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com