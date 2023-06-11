'Right Decision Was Made': Carey Opens Up On Cameron Green's Controversial WTC Final Catch

Amidst the controversy over Shubman Gill's dismissal in the second innings of the IND vs AUS WTC Final, Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey believes that it was a fair catch taken by Cameron Green. Green took a catch of Gill during the eighth over of the fourth innings and in the replay it looked like the ball had touched the ground but the third umpire Richard Kettleborough thought otherwise and adjudged Shubman out.

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was asked about his opinion on Shubman Gill's dismissal at the end of day's play to which he said that the catch looked good to him.

Alex Carey gives his opinion on Shubman Gill's dismissal in the 4th innings

“Looked good to me, we were happy and the right decision was made. It’s not great to see them scoring at 6 Runs per over, but we pegged them back, quick wickets do help and we’ll look for more tomorrow"

What was the main controversy behind Shubman Gill's dismissal in the WTC Final 2023?

Shubman Gill was batting well with his opening partner and Indian captain Rohit Sharma and had already added 41 runs for the first wicket. However, he faced an unplayable ball from Scott Boland in the eighth over while he was batting on 18. The ball took his edge and went towards the slip cordon. The ball was travelling but found Cameron Green in between who took a stunning catch while diving on the field.

READ: Rohit Sharma argues with umpire after Gill given out controversially in WTC Final - WATCH

The umpires were not sure about the catch and referred the dismissal to the third umpire. Though in the replay it looked like while, Cameron Green dived on the field to take the catch, the ball had touched the ground. However, the third umpire thought otherwise and adjudged Shubman Gill out.

READ: WTC Final, IND vs AUS live score

The third umpire Richard Kettleborough was trolled by the Indian cricket team fans on social media and came up with different reactions on Twitter.

The dismissal was also a huge setback for Team India as they were chasing 444 runs in the fourth innings and Shubman Gill was also playing well along with Rohit Sharma. However, the Indian team is currently at 164/3 and needs 280 more runs to win on Day 5 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steady at the crease.

(With ANI Inputs)