Rohit Sharma Argues With Umpire After Gill Given Out Controversially In WTC Final - WATCH

Controversy erupted during the IND vs AUS WTC Final during the eighth over of Team India's second innings as India's opening batsman Shubman Gill was given out due to a controversial decision. While facing Scott Boland, Gill edged the ball which went straight to slips. Cameron Green took a stunner while diving on the field. However, the on-field umpires were unsure about the decision and referred it to the third umpire. In the replay, it seemed like the ball had touched the ground and Green's fingers touched the field. Though, the third umpire Richard Kettleborough thought otherwise and adjudged Shubman out.

Shubman Gill given out in a controversial manner

Rohit Sharma expresses unhappiness on 3rd umpire's decision

A lot of controversy erupted due to the third umpire's decision and Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also seen discussing the matter with the onfield umpire. However, after the discussion, Rohit was seen as completely unhappy due to Shubman Gill's dismissal.

Shubman Gill's was also a setback for the Indian team as the Team India started off brilliantly while chasing a huge total of 444. Before getting out Gill had added 43 runs for the first wicket along with Rohit Sharma and was also looking good to play a big innings.

However, soon after Shubman Gill's dismissal, Rohit Sharma also fell to Nathan Lyon and Cheteshwar Pujara who came into bat after Gill's wicket was also caught behind by Pat Cummins.

After the departure of the top three, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane took the responsibility in their hand and added 71 runs for the fourth wicket. They took the team's score to 164/3 and also made sure that no wicket falls till the end of Day 4.

Team India will have a tough task to chase down 280 runs on Day 5 of the WTC Final. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli would want to take their team to a historic win and also break the 121-year-old jinx at the Kennington Oval ground, London, England.