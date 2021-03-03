Riley Meredith IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, Career Stats After Successful Australia Debut

Young Australian speedster Riley Meredith is going through a fabulous patch in his cricketing career. The player earned a lucrative contract in the Indian Premier League last month, and also recently made his much-anticipated debut for Australia. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings were involved in an intense bidding war. The Punjab Kings ultimately managed to sign the talented bowler. The Riley Meredith IPL 2021 salary stands at ₹8 crore. Here we take a look at the cricketer's net worth, top stats and other details.

A look at the Riley Meredith stats

The pacer has made 18 first-class appearances so far and has picked up 53 wickets in them. He was rewarded with a place in the Australian squad for the New Zealand vs Australia T20. He debuted in a crucial must-win game for Australia and bowled exceedingly well in the match. In his spell of four overs, Meredith conceded just 24 runs, and also picked up two important wickets. The player has played 34 matches in the Big Bash League and has 43 wickets to his name.

What is the Riley Meredith net worth figure?

Various unconfirmed sources suggest that the Riley Meredith net worth is estimated to be around ₹7 crore to ₹10 crore. The figure comprises of the compensation he receives for representing the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. Moreover, he also earns a handsome paycheck for his appearances for Tasmania in domestic cricket. The Riley Meredith IPL 2021 contract will have a significant impact on the player's overall net worth figure.

Riley Meredith IPL 2021

Jhye Richardson IPL 2021

Australian fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith will share the dressing room in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, as they have been roped in by the Punjab Kings. The two speedsters are expected to play a major role in the KL Rahul-led side. The franchise has paid a huge amount to acquire the services of the two quicks. While they have signed Riley Meredith for ₹8 crore, the Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 salary is ₹14 crore.

