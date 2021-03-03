Michael Vaughan Claims 'groundsman Sacked' After India's Defeat, Hits Out At Virat Kohli

Just hours after Virat Kohli smashed critics making noise over the pitch at Ahmedabad, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has responded to the Team India captain and has made a sensational claim. The former England cricketer who has been crying foul ever since India's victory in the second Test of the series has now claimed that the groundsman that prepared the pitch for the first Test was sacked after Kohli & Co's defeat. Vaughan's remarks come after India staged a valiant comeback after being one down to knock England out of the race for the World Test Championship finale.

Responding to Virat Kohli's statement that India has been successful because the team does not crib about pitches, Vaughan accused the Indian skipper of double-speaking. Highlighting India's defeat in Chennai and claiming that the groundsman was sacked after that, the former England captain questioned, "Isn't that cribbing about a pitch?"

Kohli breaks silence on pitch controversy

Team India skipper Virat Kohli broke his silence on the ongoing controversy over the Ahmedabad pitch after the third Test wrapped up within 2 days as he addressed a press conference on eve of the final Test. The Indian skipper hit out at critics of spin-friendly pitches and remarked that there was 'too much noise' over the wickets in the subcontinent. Kohli also provided lessons on how to bat on spin-friendly tracks ahead of the fourth and final India-England Test which begins on Thursday.

There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tacks. I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticise only spin tracks, then it will be a balanced conversation. But the unfortunate bit is everyone plays along with that narrative (spinning tracks) and keeps making it news till the time it is relevant," the Indian captain said on match eve.

Citing India's defeat against New Zealand when the game was finished within 3 days after playing just 36 overs, Kohli highlighted the doublespeak as no one had then raised questions over the pitches. The swashbuckling batsman threw weight behind Team India as he pointed out the resilience and fighting spirit shown by the team which had also led to their success. "I don't understand why a ball or a pitch, all these things are brought into focus why don't we focus on the fact that batsmen were not skilled enough to play on that pitch properly. It was bizarre display of batting by both teams," Kohli reiterated.

