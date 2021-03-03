Kapil Dev Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At Fortis Hospital, Delhi

Just a day after his 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team-mates Madan Lal, and, Ravi Shastri received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine it was now skipper Kapil Dev's turn as he got inoculated.

Kapil Dev gets inoculated

As per reports of news agency ANI, the legendary all-rounder received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev received his first dose of #COVID19Vaccine at Fortis Hospital today. pic.twitter.com/Gpn5vMRz39 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Ravi Shastri & Madan Lal get vaccinated

Former all-rounder, as well as the current head coach of the Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of himself getting vaccinated on his official Twitter handle, Shastri thanked the amazing medical professionals and scientists for empowering India against the pandemic.

Following head coach Shastri, r Madan Lal also received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning. Lal, an integral member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, was administered with the vaccine jab at the Jeewan hospital and nursing home.

At the same time, the cricketer-turned-commentator-cum-coach also added that he is extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination.

Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India 🇮🇳 against the pandemic.



Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021

The World Cup-winning all-rounder Madan Lal wrote that he is 'vaccine strong' in the fight against COVID-19 and that he is proud to get the jab. Lal then added that it was organised and well handled at Jeewan hospital and nursing home.

In the fight against Covid -19 .. im vaccine strong!!! "Proud to get the Jab ". Organized and well handled at Jeewan hospital and nursing home !!! pic.twitter.com/Ur70FSxOyh — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) March 2, 2021

Apart from the three cricketers, a global sporting icon also got inoculated as well and he is Brazilian football legend Pele. The three-time World Cup winner took to Instagram to share that he has received his COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. He also shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up as he received the shot.

"Today is an unforgettable day - I received the vaccine! The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine. Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don’t forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other," Pele wrote.

