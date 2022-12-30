Rishabh Pant Accident: Uttarakhand CM Asks Officials To Ensure All Possible Arrangements

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car accident while going to Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Friday. Pant was travelling alone in his Mercedes GLE car when the accident happened on NH-58 of the Manglaur Police Station area in Uttarakhand. Pant's car collided with a divider on the highway and caught fire, following which he broke the window to escape. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took note of the unfortunate incident and instructed state officials to provide all arrangements for Pant's treatment. He has also asked the officials to arrange an air ambulance if need be. As per reports, Pant's condition at the moment is stable and he will be soon moved to Delhi for further treatment.

What happened?

According to reports, the accident happened after Pant lost control of his car as he dozed off while driving alone on the Delhi-Dehradun highway at around 5:30 am IST. The car turned a few times before catching fire. Pant sustained injuries on his forehead, back, and feet. The car in which Pant was travelling has been completely destroyed. Images of the incident are doing rounds on various social media platforms. Pant is lucky to have survived the horrific accident.

Pant was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He was not named in the white-ball squad that has been announced by the BCCI for a T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier next month. Pant was expected to return for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in February. However, Friday's car accident might indefinitely delay his return to the national side.

Image: PTI/ANI/BCCI

