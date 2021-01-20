Rishabh Pant Becomes 1st Cricketer In Delhi IPL Team's Talent Management Arm's Clientele

After being inundated with an outpouring of love from fans and cricketers from around the world for his feats in the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, Rishabh Pant has received another big piece of good news. The 23-year-old batsman announced that he will be signing a deal with the JSW Sports group, a branch of the company that in part, owns Pant's IPL team, the Delhi Capitals. The JSW Group took on a 50% stake in the ailing Delhi Daredevils side in 2018, following DD's string of failures at the tournament. Since JSW's onboarding, Delhi have gone from ending in last place to ending the 2020 season as runner ups.

A proud and historic moment! This will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever and thanks to @RishabhPant17's Mazboot Pakkad that led to a stunning victory of Team India, breaching the fortress Gabba after 32 years!#NervesOfSteel pic.twitter.com/wwk1gJeED5 — JSW Steel (@jswsteel) January 19, 2021

JSW Sports is pleased to sign @RishabhPant17 to our roster of exclusive talent!

We will exclusively manage all of the Indian wicket-keeper’s Commercial and Marketing Rights.#WelcomeRishabh #JSWSports #BetterEveryday pic.twitter.com/FhkhEvQZpZ — JSW Sports (@jswsports) January 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant inks deal with JSW Group after Gabba heroics

Rishabh Pant's back to back match-saving knocks of 97 (at the 3rd Test) and 89* at the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 have earned the young cricketer his first talent management deal. Pant will be singing a multi-year deal with the flourishing JSW Sports group. This association will see JSW Sports manage all of Pant's commercial interests and marketing rights as he goes from strength to strength. Founded in 2012, JSW Sports has a host of big names under their wings, including Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee, Bajrang Punia.

Talking about the deal, Mr. Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports, said:

“I think what the world has seen Rishabh do at 23 is just the tip of the iceberg. We have always adopted a holistic approach to all our business verticals and we will continue to do that for ‘Brand Rishabh’. We are confident that he has all the ingredients to become a global sporting icon”.

Pant also expressed his excitement about the association, stating that:

"I have had a close relationship with the JSW Group and am excited to embark on this new journey. I have tremendous respect for the work they have been doing. After having had a detailed conversation with them, I felt this was the right choice for me at this stage of my career and I am excited to be represented by them”.

Rishabh Pant net worth & Pant IPL 2020 price

According to Networthopedia, Rishabh Pant has a net worth of $3.5 million. As one of the seniormost players on the team, Pant he earns a whopping ₹8 crores ($1.14 million) retainer fee from the Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has a Grade A contract with the BCCI, giving him an annual salary of ₹5 crores besides other incentives. Still in the early years of his career, Pant has already nabbed lucrative deals with brands like Adidas, SG, Boost etc.

