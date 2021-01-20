Shikhar Dhawan Has Short Yet Special Tribute For India After Historic Series Win: WATCH

The Indian cricket team's Australian assignment finally ended with them clinching a historic Test series victory to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors displayed their toughness on the field and countered all the adversities with significant flair to pull off a stunning performance against a ruthless Australian side. Indian fans have a major reason to celebrate after the end of the gruelling series and Shikhar Dhawan has also joined the party with a unique tribute for the triumphant team.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates India's victory with a special tribute

Team India defied significant odds to stage a magnificent win at The Gabba and also registered a splendid Test series win Down Under. Several cricketing experts had written off the touring party, and the future looked bleak after their dismal performance in the opening contest at Adelaide. With the departure of captain Virat Kohli, the side were up against a massive challenge, and they successfully managed to stage a miraculous turnaround with their valiant efforts.

ALSO READ | Australian High Commissioner Delighted At Team India’s Historic Win At Gabba, Hails Grit

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who also was a part of the tour for the six white-ball matches, was elated after the team's spectacular Test series victory. The southpaw took to his Instagram account to post a wonderful tribute after the Indians conquered Brisbane in a heroic fashion. The 35-year-old was seen shaking his leg on an iconic Hindi film song as hailed the touring party for their momentum win.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Divides Opinion On 'Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Draw Fans To Tests' Claim

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Ajinkya Rahane and co. stuns the hosts with their determination

The recently concluded Test series between the two cricketing giants proved to be an intense battle, as both teams toiled hard in the quest of supremacy. With the series poised evenly, there was a significant buzz around their final showdown at the Gabba. Considered as the home team's 'fortress', India stunned the Tim Paine-led side in their own hunting ground with a spirited performance. Indian youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill showcased excellent batsmanship against a formidable Australian bowling attack on the fifth-day wicket. 21-year-old Shubman Gill set the tone of the run chase with a fluent 91 at the top of the order, whereas Rishabh Pant played the finisher's role to perfection and remained unbeaten on 89 to help India chase the imposing total of 328.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Replies To AB De Villiers Pointing Out THIS Stunning Similarity Between Them

India vs England 2021

Several players of the Indian team have been on the road since August 2020, and the same has visibly taken a toll on their bodies. The contingent has finally earned a much-deserved breather after their lengthy Australia tour. After a brief time off from cricket, team India will next be seen in action against England in a home series. According to the India vs England 2021 schedule, both the sides will square off in four Test matches, five T20Is and 3 ODIs. The opening Test of the much-anticipated series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai from February 5.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen Has BIG Warning For Virat Kohli In Hindi After Historic Gabba Test Win

Image source: Shikhar Dhawan Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.