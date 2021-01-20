Is MS Dhoni Set To Take Call On Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav's IPL Fate On Wednesday?

Chennai captain MS Dhoni is set to take a final call over Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav’s Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) fate ahead of the deadline of submitting their retained players list. Both Raina and Jadhav are yet to be awarded renewal contracts by the Chennai franchise, even though the date for the IPL 2021 auction approaches. The two cricketers are currently representing their respective sides in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav yet to be handed IPL 2021 contracts by Chennai

Earlier, all eight franchises were asked to submit a list of all their retained and released players by Wednesday, January 20. According to a report by InsideSport, Chennai captain MS Dhoni is set to take a final call over the duo’s availability in their IPL 2021 line-up on the same day.

Kedar Jadhav did not had the best of IPL seasons last time around, when the tournament was conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September and November. The all-rounder scored just 62 runs from the eight matches he played at an average of 20.67. Even though Jadhav seems to have regained his lost touch through his impressive outing for Maharashtra in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, there is a good possibility that Chennai camp will still not end up retaining him for the next IPL season.

On the other hand, Suresh Raina opted out of the competition, just weeks prior to the commencement of Dream11 IPL 2020 season. A call on his return also looms largely upon MS Dhoni. If Chennai ends up parting ways with both Raina (₹11 crore) and Jadhav (₹7.8 crore), they will be boosting up their players’ purse by ₹18.8 crore.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

As per the report, the Chennai franchise is also keeping a close eye on Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav’s performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. Across five matches for Uttar Pradesh, Raina has aggregated just 102 runs with his highest score being 56* against Punjab. On the other hand, Jadhav has scored 193 runs with two sparkling half-centuries, including a match-winning 84* against Chhattisgarh in a thrilling run-chase for Maharashtra.

Couldn't ask for a much better weather to be on the field post quarantine ☁️

All set to play for the tournament #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy 🏏 #LetsBegin pic.twitter.com/1oQ9cQrIfC — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 8, 2021

