Rishabh Pant Calls Shikhar Dhawan ‘Gully Ka Jhonty!’, Dhawan Has A Fitting Reply

Dream11 IPL is around the corner, and the spirits are already running high among the superstar cricketers. Friday morning began on a lighter note for Delhi Capitals team players Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan by trolling each other on Twitter. It all began with Pant posting a 20-second video featuring Dhawan for Dream11’s latest campaign, where Dhawan is playing gully cricket and takes a wonderful over-the-head catch, but the catch is dismissed since he catches the ball with both hands. According to gully cricket rules, one bounce catch needs to be caught with just one hand.

Dhawan's quick-witted response

Dhawan had a quick-witted response to this, and posted another 20-second video that featured the Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant who hits the ball of a long six, but when the ball hits the roof and drops back into the fielder’s hand, he is declared out as per gully cricket rules. Dhawan posted:

“Aasaman se tapka, haath mein atka@RishabhPant17! Hahaha, Uncle solid fielder hai!

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is in great form, and the bowlers are going to have a tough time sending the southpaw hitter back to the pavilion. Shikhar Dhawan will be eyeing the trophy since losing the final spot last year following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the playoffs by six wickets. The 13th edition of the Dream11 IPL will start on September 19, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener in Abu Dhabi.

