Shikhar Dhawan Comically Compares IPL 2020 Bio-bubble To 'living In A Bigg Boss House'

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in the UAE to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The southpaw has been in the country for nearly a month now. After reaching the UAE, Shikhar Dhawan had to serve a mandatory 7-day quarantine. Shikhar Dhawan is living in a bio-secure bubble under several restrictions.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer trolls Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting for giving him unique batting tips

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan opens up on the challenges of living in a bio-secure bubble

To ensure safety from coronavirus, the players, officials, as well as, staff members will be living in a bio-secure bubble throughout the course of the tournament. With so many restrictions in place, it will be mentally tough for the players to get accustomed to living in the bubble. Shikhar Dhawan recently opened up on the challenges of getting used to the bio-secure bubble and dealing with what is now the 'new normal'.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Shikhar Dhawan said that the bio-secure bubble was nice to check their mental strength. However, he added that it was almost like living in a Bigg Boss house. Shikhar Dhawan further said that it is a new thing for everyone and more than challenging, he feels it is an opportunity to improve in every aspect.

The Delhi Capitals star also said that he takes it in a positive way and keeps himself entertained. Shikhar Dhawan reckoned that it depends on how a person talks to himself. He added you can either be your best friend or you can be a victim. Dhawan stated that you can have 10 people who are positive around you but if you are not your friend, no one can help you.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant reverse ramps Ishant Sharma in Delhi Capitals nets session; watch video

Dhawan further said that they don't have any restaurant. He added he likes going out and seeing people but this IPL, it's going to be different. Dhawan opined that it’s going to have a huge impact on everyone because if people are not performing well, how do they take it? He reiterated that they have to stay with the same people in the same space.

Shikhar Dhawan reckoned that more than skill-based, it’s going to be mentally challenging, coming after five months and playing in such a big tournament. He said it will take a lot of courage, skill and everything for a team to start doing well. Dhawan was confident that there can be a new winner. He pointed it out by recalling how someone had said that every leap year there is a new winner. He was hopeful that Delhi Capitals will lift the IPL 2020 trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan is among the most important Delhi Capitals players. The Shikhar Dhawan IPL stats are extremely impressive. The Dhawan IPL stats include the 4579 runs that he has scored in 159 matches with the help of 37 fifties. His strike-rate is also a decent 124.80. According to the Delhi Capitals team schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will take on KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in their opening match on September 20 in Dubai.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals players: Prithvi Shaw dating Indian actress? Delhi Capitals star sparks off rumours on Instagram

Delhi Capitals players and squad for IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals team schedule for IPL 2020

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals add India's Acko General Insurance in growing IPL 2020 sponsors roster

IMAGE COURTESY: AP